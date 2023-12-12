Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wants to change the conference system in college football.

Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made quite a name for himself on the football field. Now, the star wideout is making some big news OFF the football field. Harrison Jr. is in favor of getting rid of college football conferences, per Cleveland.com.

When asked by a reporter what he would change about college football, Harrison Jr. said conferences. The young Ohio State wide receiver said he would prefer to play the best teams each week in the country rather than regional games against historic opponents, or “buy” games against FCS or group of 5 schools. Harrison Jr. made the comments in an interview with a reporter ahead of Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, per Sports Illustrated.

“I’d rather play the best teams throughout the whole year and not just who’s close to you or who’s around you,” Harrison said, per Cleveland.com. “Obviously the Big Ten and Pac-12 are combining now. But to play Washington, play Oregon, play LSU, play all the big schools on a weekly basis — that would be great for college football.”

The game is certainly moving in that direction, as the Pac-12 imploded this year following a mass exodus of schools from the league. Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA are joining Ohio State football in the Big Ten. Other teams are leaving for the Big 12, while Stanford and Cal are joining the ACC. Only Oregon State and Washington State were left in the Pac-12 following the realignment. Those two schools entered a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West.

Harrison Jr. will get to taste the type of formula he's advocating next season, if he decides to stay at Ohio State. The Buckeyes will end up playing some of the new teams from the now depleted Pac-12. Harrison Jr. may just get his wish.