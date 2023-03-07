Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said the team was using receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as a punt returner in spring practice with receiver Emeka Egbuka being unavailable, Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Football beat writer Joey Kaufman wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“If we need him back there, we’ll use him,” said Day.

Both Egbuka and junior receiver Julian Fleming will not be suiting up for the Buckeyes as they deal with offseason injuries, according to On3.

The dynamic duo of receivers, who both racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns as junior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took limited snaps, were ranked in the top 10 of On3’s wide receiver rankings in February. Harrison took first place in the standings, while Egbuka landed in a comfortable third-place.

“Harrison was a massive part of (junior quarterback C.J. Stroud)’s success, dependable even when injuries took away other weapons on the Ohio State offense,” wrote the On3 staff. “He finished his season with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 and will be back to do it again this fall.”

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a sophomore receiver and a former four-star recruit out of Fresno, California, took the spot in-between Harrison Jr. and Egbuka. He finished the 2022 season with 760 yards and nine touchdowns as he hauled in 60 catches, good enough to take the top spot on the team’s receiving yards list ahead of junior receiver Jordan Whittington and sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Harrison Jr. made history for the Buckeyes in a game against the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, causing the second instance of a player has managed to collect a trio of three touchdown games in their Ohio State career.

“Today is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s third career game with 3+ receiving TD, the most by a player in Ohio State history,” wrote ESPN Stats and Info. “The only other Buckeyes player with multiple 3-Rec TD games is Joey Galloway.”