The ceiling of Ohio State football depends heavily on the strength of their defense. They nearly pulled off the colossal upset against Georgia in the Peach Bowl last December, despite surrendering 42 points. The team has the potential to return to that position if it cleans things up a bit. The X-factor this season could be an unlikely candidate, a player who has never really been able to get his Buckeyes career off the ground.

Mitchell Melton could be the defensive hybrid that head coach Ryan Day needs to elevate OSU's defense to the next level. It has been a long journey back for the senior, who missed the last two years with season-ending injuries. He has somehow survived those brutal ordeals and is fighting for a starting job in 2023.

Melton recalled the ACL injury he suffered in last year's spring game and the road back to recovery.

“I felt the injury. I felt the pop,” the native of Olney, Maryland told Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. “Coming off the field, I was hopeful that maybe it wasn’t as bad as I thought, but it was.”

That initial optimistic outlook carried the linebacker-turned-defensive end through his arduous rehab. Melton knows he is running out of time to make a lasting impact for Ohio State football and is looking to seize every opportunity that comes his way. The goal for him is to secure the coveted “jack” position (DE/LB hybrid) in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' system. First and foremost, though, Mitchell Melton has to get his body fully up to speed again.

So far, so good. “I feel great,” he said. “This is the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here, really.” Melton's comeback quest continues, as the Buckeyes begin their season on the road against Indiana on Sept. 2.