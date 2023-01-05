By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Miyan Williams’Ohio State Buckeyes future was in question after his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl loss. Would Williams return to the Buckeyes for a fourth year? It appears that the talented halfback has answered that question.

Williams took to Instagram and Twitter and posted “Unfinished business.” The Ohio State football running back told the Columbus Dispatch that he’ll be returning to the program in 2023, per Joey Kaufman.

That’s huge news for Ohio State football fans. Miyan Williams filled in for the injured TreVeyon Henderson, who sustained a fracture and torn ligament in his left foot, which bothered him for much of the campaign before he underwent surgery in December.

Williams handled a career-high 128 carries for 825 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in the absence of Henderson, including a monster, five-touchdown performance against Rutgers.

Miyan Williams did battle injuries of his own during the 2022 season, as he suffered an ankle injury while also dealing with a stomach bug before the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes offense will be tasked with replacing quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others.

Fortunately for Ohio State football fans, there’s a chance that the Buckeyes will retain each of their starting running backs heading into next season.

Having an offense highlighted by Henderson, who ran for over 1200 yards and 15 scores in 2021, as well as Miyan Williams, who proved he could handle the load as the lead back, is a good start for the program.

The Buckeyes’ primary focus will now be figuring out how to get back to the College Football Playoff.