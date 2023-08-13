Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan committed to the Ohio State football program on Sunday, according to a tweet from Eleven Warriors Deputy Editor Dan Hope.

“Brian Hartline lands another top target as four-star St. Louis wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan commits to Ohio State,” Hope wrote.

McClellan held offers from LSU, Oregon, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Purdue, among others, according to 247Sports. He will join a 2024 recruiting class that features three five-star commitments, including wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham. Three-star safety Jaylen McClain announced his commitment to Ohio State in June.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class ranked fourth in the nation on 247Sports's recruiting class rankings. It took spots over LSU, Oklahoma and USC. It features 21 enrollees, including five-star receiver Carnell Tate and four-star wideout Brandon Inniss. Former Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. and former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter joined via the transfer portal.

Ohio State's 2023 receiving corps will feature Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. They earned 1,263 and 1,151 total receiving yards as they took starring roles on the Buckeyes' offense in 2022. Quarterback Kyle McCord, a former four-star recruit in Ohio State's 2021 class, will have the opportunity to take starting snaps under center after quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Former Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who the Seattle Seahawks chose with the 20th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished a 24-13 Seahawks victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL preseason with 25 receiving yards on three receptions.

Ohio State finished its 2022-23 football campaign with an overall record of 11-2 and an 8-1 record against conference opponents. They nearly defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, but a missed kick from senior kicker Noah Ruggles that lined up perfectly with the New Year sealed a 42-41 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.