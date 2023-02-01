Offensive play calling duties for Ohio State football is up in the air as head coach Ryan Day looks to have more presence in that area around the building, and while offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will have the chance to call plays in the spring according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, it does not seem that Day will come to a decision in the near future.

“Trying to figure out how to best remedy that, just making sure that I’m evaluating myself as the head coach the right way, and there’s a lot of different things that are changing on a daily basis,” Day said via Dinich. “Whether that’s giving up the play-calling and let Brian do it or not, we’ll decide that here in the next few months probably.”

Hartline was just promoted to the offensive coordinator role in January and has no prior experience calling plays. Meanwhile, Ryan Day has been in charge of the offense since the 2017 season, when he was named offensive coordinator.

With the departure of CJ Stroud, it is crucial that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes get the play calling situation right, whatever the solution may be.

The quarterback competition looks to be between sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown. McCord was the 28th-ranked prospect, while Brown was the 43rd-ranked prospect in his class according to 247sports.

Ryan Day said that he would like to name a starting quarterback after spring practice, according to Dinich.

Based on the two timelines given, it will be interesting to see whether the Buckeyes will decide on a play caller or a quarterback first. Either way, there is a lot to figure out before the season starts. The good thing for Ryan Day is he has time to make these decisions.