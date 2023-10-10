The Ohio State football team returned from the bye week with a 37-17 victory over Maryland. However, the Buckeyes got some bad injury news on running back TreVeyon Henderson, who missed the contest and saw wide receiver Emeka Egbuka leave the game early with an injury. After the game, Ryan Day gave an update on Henderson that relieved some of the worries from the fans, and on Tuesday, the Ohio State football head coach gave updates on both players and mentioned that Henderson should be ready to go against Purdue (h/t Chase Brown).

‘Ryan Day expects TreVeyon Henderson to be back in action for Ohio State on Saturday vs. Purdue.'

However, the update on Egbuka isn't as clear, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Dispatch:

‘Day says he doesn't have an update on WR Emeka Egbuka. Said the good news is it's not a long-term issue.'

Henderson leads the Ohio State running game with 44 carries, 295 yards, and five scores and should be ready to play against the Boilermakers. In Henderson's absence, Chip Trayanum stepped up and had 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

However, Egbuka could miss the game, although it's a positive sign that Day mentioned it isn't a long-term issue. Egbuka had 22 catches for 303 yards and three scores in five games and caught just three passes for 40 yards before leaving the Maryland contest early.

The Ohio State football team shouldn't have too many issues against Purdue regardless, although you can never take for granted a Big Ten Conference game, especially on the road.