The question surrounding the Ohio State football program all offseason is whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will be the starting quarterback, and with their first game against Indiana on Saturday, Ryan Day announced that Kyle McCord will start, but Devin Brown will play in the game as well.

“I think that's significant that we have two guys that we feel confident playing in a game,” Ryan Day said in the announcement. “This is something that's a little uncharted territory for me, but you just go on what you see every day in practice, and I think that Kyle's consistency the last couple weeks has allowed him to be the starter, he deserves that. But I also think Devin deserves to play in the game as well.”

🗣️ Ryan Day names Kyle McCord as starter for the game Saturday vs. the Hoosiers but both QB's will play. "Pleased we have two guys confident to play in this game." 📺 ➕ More at https://t.co/96WKm7j1lX pic.twitter.com/JWrb8jzm0i — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 29, 2023

Day said that how much Kyle McCord and Devin Brown play in the game has yet to be determined, but they know that both quarterbacks will play in the game. Day described what led to the decision to name McCord the starter.

“Devin made a real strong push about 10 days, two weeks ago, and Kyle responded with some really consistent play,” Days said, via Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.

While Day and the Ohio State football program does not seem fully-committed to McCord, it seems that he has the slight edge over Brown right now. It will be interesting to see how much each quarterback plays on Saturday against Indiana, and how both of them perform. That could be a big moment that decides who is the starter for the majority of the season.