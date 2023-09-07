Though Ohio State's week one 23-3 win over Indiana was an overall successful outing for the Buckeyes, there was one touchdown called back that should've counted.

Quarterback Kyle McCord threw a 24-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the third quarter to give Ohio State a 20-3 lead. However, the touchdown was wiped away because Harrison Jr. stepped out of bounds while running his route. Several days after the game, the Big Ten admit they got the call wrong and the touchdown should have counted since Harrison Jr. re-established himself in bounds.

“Ryan Day said that he was informed, presumably by the Big Ten, that the penalty on Marvin Harrison Jr. for stepping out of bounds and not getting immediately back on the field should not have been called and should have been a TD. Would have given McCord a 24-yard TD pass,” via Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz.

Overall, the touchdown getting called back didn't have a huge effect on the game. Not only did Ohio State go on to win the game, but the Buckeyes scored a touchdown later on that drive. Still, it does effect the statistics for both Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Without the touchdown counting, McCord and Harrison Jr. both had pretty bad days statistically. McCord completed 20-of-33 passes for 233 passes with an interception. With the added touchdown, McCord's stat line would at least be decent. Similarly, Harrison Jr. only put up two receptions for 18 yards. The touchdown would've changed it to a more modest three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Otherwise, the 18 yard day comes off as very unimpressive for one of the top receiving prospects in college football.