The Ohio State football team is one of the best in the country, and a big reason why is their star-studded transfer portal class. Head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes knew that this was a make or break year, so they hit the portal hard. Ohio State landed some of the best transfer portal talent in the country, and one player that has been terrific so far is safety Caleb Downs.

Caleb Downs transferred to the Ohio State football team from Alabama in the offseason. He is a sophomore, and he had a big year for the Crimson Tide last season.

Downs is so talented that there have been some rumors about him potentially playing some other positions besides safety for Ohio State. For example, there has been chatter about Downs potentially playing running back. However, Ryan Day doesn't seem to have a big focus on that, but he did note that Downs has been getting some reps in as a kick returner.

“Right now, we’re focused on Caleb [Downs] being the best safety in America,” Day said, according to a post from Chase Brown. “I don’t think we need to get him involved in the run game just yet.”

Downs is as talented as they come, and that is why there are these rumors surrounding him playing other positions in the first place. When a player has that much talent, it can be hard to keep them off the field.

Ohio State's run game is just fine

Ryan Day is right, the Ohio State football team does not need to worry about Caleb Downs in the run game. The Buckeyes already have one of the best running back tandems in college football as Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are two of the best backs in the game, and they are both having good seasons so far.

Quinshon Judkins is another SEC transfer as he came from Ole Miss in the offseason, and his Ohio State career is off to a hot start. Judkins has 22 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns through three games. He is averaging over seven yards per carry.

TreVeyon Henderson is playing very well this season too. He has ran the ball 18 times this year for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He is also averaging over seven yards per carry.

The Ohio State rushing attack is one of the best in the country, and they don't need Caleb Downs back there risking an injury.

Downs has had a good year so far at safety. He has racked up six total tackles and he has half a sack.

We will see Downs and the Buckeyes back in action this weekend as they are hosting Marshall to round out non-conference play. Ohio State and Marshall will kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Buckeyes are currently favored by 40.5 points.