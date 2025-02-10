Any time you win a championship, whether it be in college football or the NFL, you usually will have to deal with a ton of roster and staff turnover. Things are no different for Ohio State football, which lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the Las Vegas Raiders after beating Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

The Buckeyes acted quickly after losing Kelly, promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to be their new offensive coordinator. Now, Ryan Day has made another major promotion on the offensive staff. Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey is going to be the team's co-offensive coordinator alongside Hartline while keeping his duties running the tight end room, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bailey has coached a very good tight end room in recent years at Ohio State. While those guys haven't been the stars of the team necessarily, guys like Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover have been critical supporting pieces of some elite offenses in Columbus over the years.

Hartline was an easy choice to promote to offensive coordinator after Kelly's departure. He has big shoes to fill after Kelly called an elite unit this season and saved his best for the CFP, and that's why he is now making $6 million per year as an NFL coordinator. Whether Hartline can replace that production from the offense as a whole remains to be seen, but his work as a recruiter and a talent developer made him the obvious choice to replace Kelly.

Ohio State has constantly had the best receiver room in the country since Hartline has been there. He is consistently able to recruit the best of the best at that position and then develop them into elite NFL talent. Guys like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith are all great wideouts, and there are many more even after that group that Hartline has developed.

The play calling aspect will be the most fascinating development with this new offensive staff. It feels like Day is unlikely to go back to calling plays like he did when he was the offensive coordinator himself, so Hartline or Bailey are going to have to start calling plays. If one of them can nail that part of the job, this Ohio State offense shouldn't miss a beat heading into next season.