Ryan Day reacts to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s dominant 6-TD performance vs. Michigan State

C.J. Stroud once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award, as he guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 49-20 road win over Michigan State on Saturday.

Stroud opened up the scoring in the game by connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown in the early stages of the first quarter. He would go on to throw a pick-six to Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley in the Buckeyes’ next drive on offense, although the junior passer did have his way over the remainder of the contest.

Stroud finished with six passing touchdowns and 361 passing yards on the day. He was able to get eight different players involved in the passing game, including Harrison, who hauled in three touchdown catches.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took some time to break down Stroud’s performance against the Spartans, where he noted that he was much pleased to see the Heisman Trophy contender shine in tough weather conditions.

“What can you say about a guy who throws it like that in 20 miles per hour wind?” Day said.

Overall, Stroud has now recorded an astounding 24 passing touchdowns this season.

For now, Ohio State will have a bye next week before it finishes off the month with Big Ten showdowns against Iowa and Penn State.