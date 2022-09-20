TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game

Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD.

Ryan Day spoke about the injury on Tuesday though and revealed that it was only a precautionary move. Henderson is expected to suit up on Saturday against Wisconsin. Via On3.com:

“Just a short-term thing,” Day said. “We’re expecting to have him for Saturday.”

This is what Day had to say on Saturday:

“This was a situation with a lot of those guys that we just wanted to have, in the abundance of caution, and make sure that they were 100 percent before we put them in the game,” Day said of Henderson.

That is a massive boost for Ohio State. TreVeyon Henderson has fully been living up to the hype in 2022, rushing for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Backfield partner Miyan Williams is also showing out with 207 yards on the ground. He got most of the touches on Saturday after Henderson left early with the injury.

The Buckeyes definitely need Henderson back here because the Badgers have a very solid rush defense that no one can get by so far. But, Day has the weapons to do damage. TreVeyon Henderson must be firing on all cylinders and hopefully, he can help Ohio State stay undefeated.

With arguably the most electrifying offense in the nation, Day’s group should be able to make some noise vs. Wisconsin.