Ohio State football's TreVeyon Henderson will make his long-awaited return to 'The Game' on Saturday, and Michigan is preparing.

The Ohio State football team is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak to arch-rival Michigan on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. While much of the focus is on the coach missing from Michigan's sideline, Jim Harbaugh, the return of TreVeyon Henderson to ‘The Game' could be an even bigger story when it's all said and done.

Recently Ohio State football flipped an unheralded three-star recruit from a Big Ten competitor. The “intense pressure” surrounding Ryan Day was highlighted by a FOX Sports analyst recently.

On Saturday, it is expected that Henderson will take the field in Michigan against the Wolverines after missing last season's loss in Columbus.

Ohio State Football RB Returns for ‘The Game'

Last year's Buckeyes were led by current roster player Chip Trayanum with 83 yards on 14 carries. Fellow talented running back Miyan Williams had 34 yards on 8 carries.

Henderson, a junior and former five-star recruit from Hopewell, Virginia, had 74 yards on 17 carries including a touchdown in 2021's ‘Game' against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, which Michigan won 42-27.

Michigan running back Blake Corum had 87 yards in 2021 prior to missing 2022's matchup.

Henderson could help the Buckeyes reduce or even eliminate the running game deficit that plagued them against the Wolverines the last two seasons.

Michigan Defenders Preparing for Ohio State Running Game Challenge

Michigan defenders including Michael Barrett talked about the challenge of facing Henderson again to Wolverines Wire.

“He’s explosive, especially in the open field,” Barrett said.

“Have to focus on not letting him get started, let him get going and hit them early, often. And just trying to get him on the ground, making sure we’re wrapping, violently, bringing our feet and just not missing any tackles. Can’t let him get loose. He’s an explosive playmaker, and he can bust a game open if you let him. So it just got to keep him contained.”

Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins said he's looking forward to the challenge, while sharing his thoughts on the Buckeyes' dynamic playmaker.

“Obviously, he’s a dynamic playmaker, dynamic player, great back,” Jenkins said. “He’s able to make big plays in big moments. So, he’s definitely a guy we’re looking forward to playing.”

Ohio State football takes on Michigan at noon on Saturday on FOX.