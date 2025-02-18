Ryan Day is now a national champion after leading the Ohio State football team to college football's ultimate prize. The Buckeyes rattled off four straight wins in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff, taking down Notre Dame in the national title game. Day was under a lot of scrutiny for his lack of success against rival Michigan, but now that he is a national champion, his problems have disappeared.

Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer knows what it's like to win a national championship. In fact, he knows what it's like to win a couple of national championships. He told Ryan Day that he will have no more problems now that he has accomplished this feat.

“You've had about a month to sink it in,” Meyer said during an episode of The Triple Option. “The cool thing is, once you win a national championship, all of your problems go away, there will be none. You won one, I won a couple. Ryan, it's over, no more problems.”

Day is feeling pretty good after the national championship, but he knows that the Buckeyes have to get right back to business for the 2025 season.

“It literally lasted until the confetti hit the ground, and then it's on to the next one,” Day responded.

Some might argue that Ryan Day still has one problem despite the national championship. He hasn't beaten Michigan since 2019, and the Buckeyes lost at home as 20-point favorites this year. After winning a national championship, that loss certainly doesn't sting as bad, but any Ohio State fan saying that they don't care about losing to the Wolverines is lying.

The Michigan conversation will be revisited next November, and it will be a huge game for Ryan Day and Ohio State no matter what as Day needs to get a win against his rival. However, that isn't a concern in Columbus right now. The Buckeyes are national champions, and they don't need to worry about anything until the start of the 2025 season. Then, the quest for a repeat is on.