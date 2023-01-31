Urban Meyer has been a popular potential coaching candidate for a number of different teams. His last coaching job came in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which certainly did not end on a high note. Nevertheless, Meyer has been linked to various NFL and NCAAF teams in rumors. But Meyer recently admitted that he has “no desire” to return to the world of coaching at the moment, via USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes and the “All Things Covered” podcast.

“No desire,” Meyer said. “Of course, I would’ve done some things differently.”

The Jaguars ultimately rebounded this past season and ended up reaching the postseason. It became clear that they were better off without Urban Meyer.

“I think one person was broken. It wasn’t us,” Marvin Jones Jr of the Jaguars said in reference to the Jaguars’ former head coach.

But Meyer’s track record still speaks for itself.

Urban Meyer made a name for himself as the head coach for Florida football from 2005-2010. He later took over head coaching duties for Ohio State football, where he remained from 2012-2018. He’s a 3-time Division 1 FBS Champion, 3-time Big Ten champion, and 2-time SEC Champion.

One has to imagine that a return to the college ranks at the very least isn’t out of the question for Meyer at some point down the road. For now, he is comfortable working on TV and not calling the plays on the sideline. It will be interesting to see if he changes his mind at some point in the future.