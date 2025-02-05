Ohio State football took three losses after winning the national championship. The Buckeyes lost both coordinators Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles, plus their offensive line coach Justin Frye. But OSU filled an important position on Wednesday — poaching from Virginia Tech.

Ohio State will hire Hokies offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, per Pete Nakos of On3.com. Bowen won't be fully handling Kelly's old job. Brian Hartline is now lined up to take over for Kelly. Ohio State and Ryan Day started the process of elevating Hartline from his wide receivers coach position Wednesday.

Bowen is filling the spot Frye bequeathed by Frye. Nakos, though, adds how Bowen's background as a play-caller came into play for Day and OSU.

“With Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leaving for the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Frye taking the offensive line job with the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Ryan Day had multiple holes to fill on his offensive staff. Bowen checks off both, bringing in experience as a play caller and coaching the offensive line,” Nakos wrote.

Bowen is taking over a unit that'll lose top pass protector Josh Simmons, who is garnering attention as a potential first round selection come April.

Ohio State bringing in elite TE developer in Virginia Tech OC

Day could even tap into Bowen's background for tight ends in Columbus. The soon-to-be former Hokies offensive play caller has a stout resume in finding and developing TE talent.

Bowen was co-offensive coordinator at Penn State. Pat Freiermuth starred under Bowen's tutelage — scoring eight touchdowns in 2020 with Bowen by his side. Freiermuth is now an established NFL TE.

But there's more beyond Freiermuth. Bowen recruited a future Penn State star named Tyler Warren. The same Warren now earning high NFL Draft praise ahead of the April event.

Bowen, though, recruited and developed one more high-profile talent on the offensive line. He helped recruit Olu Fashanu before he landed with the New York Jets during the first round of the 2024 draft.

The 35-year-old also spent a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their TE coach for 2021. Which was through former OSU head coach Urban Meyer. He eventually accepted the OC position in Blacksburg, Virginia the following season. He'll leave VT after three seasons.