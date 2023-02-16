Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Dawand Jones got some high praise from Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

“With 7-foot-5 reach and light feet like this, how are rushers supposed to get around Ohio State’s Dawand Jones?” Nagy said in a tweet. “We’ve had numerous NFL scouts tell us he’s a better version of Chiefs 4x pro bowler Orlando Brown Jr. (and we agree). Sounds like a 1st rounder.”

This is big news for Dawand Jones, who has been mocked as a second round pick by many so far. If scouts truly believe he has similar traits of Chiefs tackle Brown Jr. like Nagy says, then he could rise up draft boards.

Brown Jr. was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, and played his first three seasons for the team. The Ravens traded him to the Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season, and he has played there since.

Jones made some comments at the Senior Bowl that caused some stir, saying that Ohio State wanted to match up with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff, and said that the team was ‘fat and lazy, undefeated.’

Luckily for Jones, it seemed that his play did a lot of talking too, and grabbed the attention of many scouts.

Jones graded well throughout the season, earning a 82.1 PFF grade while allowing zero sacks, zero hits and just five hurries, according to PFF.

Jones 6’8″ and weighs 350 lbs according to PFF as well.

With the NFL Combine coming up in March, Jones has a chance to up his stock even more ahead of the NFL Draft.