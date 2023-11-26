Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. addressed his NFL future after the Buckeyes' heartbreaking loss to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have beaten the Ohio State football program for the third year in a row and have advanced to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa after defensive back Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord on a pass intended for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Ohio State football team was driving to try to score a touchdown and go ahead with under a minute to go when Moore picked off McCord and allowed Michigan to kneel to run the clock out.

While Ohio State football will certainly play in a Bowl game or still possibly the College Football Playoffs, it's a disappointing ending to the regular season for the Buckeyes.

After the game, star wide receiver Harrison Jr. was asked if he was planning on entering the NFL draft. He said he hadn't made his mind up yet, according to On3 Sports:

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for you just yet. Not a conversation to be had. It’s just family. The coaches, teammates. I don’t have an answer for you yet.”

While he may not have addressed the topic with his family or coaches and teammates, it's very likely that the Ohio State football star will enter the draft.

Harrison Jr. also defended McCord for the late-game pass that sealed the loss to the Wolverines:

“He’s done a good job all year handling all the pressure and expectations that come with being a quarterback at Ohio State. I’m super proud of him. Before he’s my quarterback he’s my friend and I’ll always support him through the ups and downs.”

The deadline to declare for the NFL draft is January 16.