Ohio State is not the kind of team that is often indecisive when it comes to naming its starting quarterback. However, head coach Ryan Day could not determine his team's starting quarterback during the team's training camp. The head coach said he wanted to see both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown both play in the early part of the season before he named his QB1.

The idea was that Day would give both quarterbacks a chance to show what they could do in the team's first three games against Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, and then he would make his decision before the Buckeyes went to Notre Dame September 28.

They don't play preseason games in college football, but it is clear that the first 3 Buckeyes opponents did not have the firepower of Notre Dame. However, Day would have seen enough from one of those quarterbacks to feel confident about naming a starter.

The belief here is that 3 games are not needed. Now that the Buckeyes are 2-0 following an ordinary victory over Indiana and a much better performance against Youngstown State, the drama should be over. Day needs to name his starter and it should be McCord.

McCord steps up against Youngstown State

McCord appeared to be somewhat nervous and out of rhythm when he took the field against Indiana in the season opener.

The Ohio State offense struggled during a 23-3 victory over the Hoosiers, and McCord did not distinguish himself. His numbers weren't terrible, as he completed 20 of 330 passes for 239 yards, but he did not throw a TD pass and he had 1 interception.

If there was a game that Devin Brown should have had a chance, it would have been in that game at Indiana. Instead, he had just a nominal chance, completing 1 of 3 passes for minus-2 yards.

It looked like the Buckeyes might not have any starting quarterback to pin its national championship hopes on based on the way McCord and Brown played against the Hoosiers.

But McCord was a different player against the Penguins. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception. Two of his TD passes went to Ohio State star Marvin Harrison and the other scoring pass went to Emeka Egbuka.

Day was impressed with McCord's performance. “He got into a rhythm and showed he could make some of those throws,” Day said. “He looked comfortable for sure in this game.”

Brown did get a chance to have some playing time, and he completed 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards, but he did not have a touchdown.

It's in Day's best interest to name his starter

Day could let the quarterback competition go another week, but it doesn't look like he wants to do that. He may have said it was a battle between McCord and Brown, but McCord got almost all the snaps in the first game and he was clearly the better quarterback in the second game.

That's a 2-0 advantage for McCord with one game to go, and that should be good enough for McCord to earn the decision.

He was the quarterback going into the offseason that looked like he would replace C.J. Stroud, and there's no reason to say that he has been beaten out.

If Kyle McCord is the official QB1, he can be more comfortable and secure in his position. That could lead to a better performance against Western Kentucky and confidence when he hits the field at Notre Dame