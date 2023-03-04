The NFL Scouting Combine often features interesting stories about teams meeting with potential draft picks. Ohio State football star Paris Johnson had his own such experience when meeting with the Chicago Bears.

Paris Johnson’s first team meeting at the Combine came with the Bears, which own the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to the Ohio State offensive lineman, Chicago’s first question had nothing to do with football.

The Bears asked Johnson if he wanted to play darts or golf. The Ohio State football star chose darts. After one of the coaches came close to hitting the bullseye on each throw, Johnson didn’t fare nearly as well.

“The first two, I hit like some snacks in the corner,” Johnson told reporters eliciting laughter from the crown. “Then I hit a wall. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re gonna end this meeting.’ Then it hit the board. So I was happy. I hit the board on the last one. It turns out, I probably should’ve chose golf.”

Paris Johnson taking about his dart-playing during one of his meetings H/T @bepryor for the question pic.twitter.com/bDuBZxabwt — Billy “Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent” Riccette (@Billy_Riccette) March 4, 2023

The Bears, of course, won’t pass on drafting Johnson simply because he’s a poor darts player. Chicago is asking prospects at the NFL Combine to play either darts or golf in order to test their competitiveness.

The offensive tackle is viewed as a potential top-10 pick. Johnson was a consensus 2022 All-American. In Johnson’s last season with the Buckeyes, Ohio State ranked second in the nation with 44.2 points per game.

Johnson won’t be the top pick in the draft. The Bears are seriously considering trading the No. 1 overall selection. If Chicago moves the pick, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be the first player off the board.