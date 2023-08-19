Sammy Sasso, one of the most decorated Ohio State wrestlers in program history, was shot near campus Friday night and is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per ESPN.

Police were called about a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET and found the star athlete in an alley. He was immediately transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was considered to be in serious condition. There is not much yet known about what happened, but some reports have indicated it was a robbery attempt. There are currently no suspects in custody.

The Buckeyes' renowned wrestling coach, Tom Ryan, issued a statement regarding Sasso's well-being.

“Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus,” the 2015 national champion said. “Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family. OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation.”

Sammy Sasso just finished his redshirt senior season and was among the country's best competitors in the 149-pound weight class. He is a four-time All-American and two-time NCAA runner-up who helped continue a proud Ohio State wrestling tradition and left a lasting impact on the mat.

Thankfully, Sasso is expected to make a full recovery. The priority is obviously obtaining the shooter and determining what led to this violent encounter. In the meanwhile, Ryan, the wrestling team and the entire OSU community will band together for one of their own.