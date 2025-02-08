ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Sunday with a matchup between Ohio State and Nebraska. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Nebraska prediction and pick.

A pivotal Big Ten clash looms as Nebraska (15-8) hosts Ohio State (14-9) on February 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams are battling for NCAA Tournament resumes, with Nebraska riding a three-game win streak after snapping a six-game skid, while Ohio State aims to rebound from a road loss to Illinois. The Cornhuskers’ resurgence hinges on their improved defense (allowing 70.3 ppg during the streak) and freshman Will Riley, who torched Ohio State for 24 points in their January meeting. The Buckeyes counter with a balanced offense (four starters averaging double figures) and a defense forcing 14.1 turnovers per game. Nebraska’s home crowd (13-2 record in Lincoln) could tip the scales in a matchup where both teams rank top-50 nationally in rebounding margin. This contest may hinge on perimeter play – Ohio State shoots 37.2% from deep (28th NCAA), while Nebraska allows 32.1% (89th). With both programs needing Quad 1 wins, expect a physical, high-stakes battle.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State enters Sunday’s clash at Nebraska poised to extend its late-season momentum behind Bruce Thornton, who has emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most clutch performers. The junior guard dropped 31 points in Thursday’s comeback win over No. 18 Maryland, including the game-winning three-pointer, and averages 17.1 points and 4.3 assists this season. The Buckeyes (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) have won four of their last five games, showcasing improved offensive balance with four starters averaging double figures, including Devin Royal (13.9 PPG) and Sean Stewart (9.5 PPG)822. Ohio State’s defense, which forces 14.1 turnovers per game, could exploit a Nebraska team that coughed up 17 points off turnovers in its loss to UCLA earlier this season.

While Nebraska (15-8) rides a three-game win streak, its defense remains vulnerable. The Cornhuskers allow 70.3 PPG during this stretch and rank 258th nationally in offensive rebounds allowed (11.1 per game)38, a weakness Ohio State’s physical frontcourt (32.1 RPG) can exploit. Nebraska’s reliance on Brice Williams (23 PPG in recent wins) leaves them susceptible if Thornton and Ohio State’s backcourt pressure him into a subpar shooting night. Despite Nebraska’s strong home record (13-2), the Buckeyes’ recent road resilience—including erasing a 17-point deficit at Maryland—and superior three-point shooting (37.2%, 28th NCAA) will propel them to a critical Quad 1 victory.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska enters Sunday’s clash with Ohio State primed to extend its resurgence, fueled by a reinvigorated defense and Brice Williams’ ascendance as a late-game closer. The Cornhuskers (15-8) have rediscovered their identity during a three-game win streak, holding opponents to 70.3 PPG while showcasing clutch execution – a stark contrast to their six-game midseason skid. Williams, averaging 23.7 PPG during this surge, has emerged as a go-to scorer, dropping 28 points against Oregon and 23 at Washington while shooting 51% from the field. His partnership with Juwan Gary (17.4 PPG in February) gives Nebraska multiple scoring options in crunch time, evidenced by their combined 12-of-13 free-throw shooting in final minutes of recent wins. The Huskers’ home dominance (13-2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena) amplifies their advantage, as they’ve defeated four ranked opponents this season by exploiting mismatches in transition and dominating the paint (52.7% 2FG vs. Washington).

Ohio State’s vulnerabilities align perfectly with Nebraska’s strengths. The Buckeyes (14-9) rank 216th nationally in forced turnovers (11.9 per game), struggling to contain dynamic guards – a weakness Williams (18.6 PPG) and Rollie Worster (4.4 APG) can exploit. Bruce Thornton’s heroics (31 points vs. Maryland) mask OSU’s inconsistent secondary scoring, as the Buckeyes’ non-Thornton starters combined for just 22 points in that narrow win. Nebraska’s renewed defensive focus, holding opponents to 29.4% 3PT shooting during their streak, could neutralize OSU’s perimeter threats beyond Thornton16. With the Huskers ranking 34th nationally in defensive FG% (39.9%) and Ohio State prone to second-half collapses (outscored 49-25 after halftime vs. Washington), Fred Hoiberg’s halftime adjustments should prove decisive in securing Nebraska’s fourth Quad 1 win.

Final Ohio State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Ohio State (+1.5) and Nebraska (-1.5) clash in a pivotal Big Ten battle where Nebraska’s home dominance (9-2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena) collides with Ohio State’s road resilience. The Cornhuskers’ three-game win streak features Brice Williams (23.7 PPG in streak) thriving as a closer, while their tightened defense (70.3 PPG allowed) neutralizes opponents’ second-chance opportunities. Ohio State counters with Bruce Thornton (31-point eruption vs. Maryland), but the Buckeyes’ inconsistent secondary scoring and 216th-ranked turnover creation pose risks. Nebraska’s defensive discipline (29.4% 3PT allowed during streak) and home-crowd energy should edge this razor-thin spread, though Thornton’s late-game heroics keep it tense. Lean Nebraska -1.5 in a coin-flip decided by free-throw execution under pressure.

Final Ohio State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-114), Over 143.5 (-110)