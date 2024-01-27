Ohio State faces Northwestern. Our college basketball odds series includes our Ohio State Northwestern prediction, odds, and pick.

The Northwestern Wildcats have never made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons. They hadn't even made the NCAA Tournament at all before their 2017 breakthrough. However, after reaching the Big Dance in 2023, Northwestern is currently in position to make the NCAAs in 2024. It would indeed be the first time the Wildcats have gone back-to-back in March Madness if they can pull it off. They're not a lock to make the tournament, but they are on the good side of the bubble. They do need to stack more wins to feel safer for the tournament, but a recent win over Illinois was a huge step in the right direction. NU has stumbled against Chicago State, a horrific loss which is preventing the Wildcats from being a surefire NCAA Tournament team. However, wins over Purdue, Dayton, and now Illinois have counterbalanced that loss. There is more good than bad on the Northwestern ledger sheet, and the Wildcats need to keep adding wins so that the Chicago State disaster doesn't prevent them from dancing again.

Here are the Ohio State-Northwestern College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Northwestern Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes: +1.5 (-110)

Northwestern Wildcats: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch Ohio State vs Northwestern

Time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

The Buckeyes have not been a consistent team, but neither has Northwestern. The Wildcats have been up and down in their last five games. The pattern for NU in terms of results over the last five games: win, loss, win, loss, win. That means Northwestern — if it follows the pattern — will lose here in a game which is close to a pick 'em. Also, all five of those Northwestern games were close. None of the five were decided by more than eight points. Northwestern's three wins in that recent five-game stretch have come by no more than five points, and one of the three wins was in overtime. Northwestern is a close-game magnet, and Ohio State can definitely benefit from that.

Also realize that Northwestern played an emotionally draining game on Wednesday against Illinois. It was a rivalry game. It went overtime. Northwestern had to pour out every last ounce of energy it had. Now it has to come back for a Saturday game instead of a Sunday game. NU could probably use an extra day of rest, but it won't get one. Ohio State can pounce on this opportunity.

Why Northwestern Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are a better team than Ohio State. The Wildcats' wins over Purdue and Illinois show how high a ceiling this team has. Contrast that with Ohio State's last five games. The Buckeyes are 1-4 in those five. They are 3-5 in the Big Ten compared to Northwestern's 5-3 conference mark. The only win for OSU in its last five? A home game against a mediocre Penn State team. Any relatively good team beats the Buckeyes right now. They're in a rut and show no signs of leaving it.

Final Ohio State-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

The point spread is as low as it is because Northwestern did play a draining game against Illinois and might have tired legs for this game. However, NU is a clearly better team, playing better basketball, and is playing at home, where it should get an adrenaline rush. That should be enough to tip the scales to the Wildcats.



