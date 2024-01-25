It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Ohio vs. Kent State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It's a battle of two middle-of-the-pack teams in the Mid-American Conference when Ohio visits Kent State on Friday night. Kent State won both matchups last season and four consecutive, dating back to February 2022. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Ohio-Kent State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Ohio covered double-digit spreads against Central and Eastern Michigan, but nothing else has been going right for the Bobcats. They've lost three of their last five games, including two as favorites. These games dropped their against-the-spread record on the season to 6-12-0. A game in December against Division III school Defiance wasn't included in their against-the-spread record as Ohio beat them 108-28. Ohio has already played the powers in the MAC, such as Toledo, Akron, and Bowling Green, so their schedules may ease up enough to make a small climb up the standings.

Kent State isn't fairing much better in MAC play. They've lost four of their last six games, with all four losses coming as favorites. They are 4-6 over their last ten and 3-7 against the spread. One constant in Kent State's games is a lot of points, as the over has hit in seven of ten games. Kent State is led by Jalen Sullinger, who averages 15.2 points per game. Chris Payton Jr. is their threat in the frontcourt, averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio-Kent State Odds

Ohio: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+136)

Kent State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-164)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio's offense has the opportunity to have a field day with Kent State in this matchup. When looking at these teams on paper, Ohio's offense ranks better than Kent State's defense in every statistical category. Ohio ranks 135th in field goal percentage, 157th in three-point percentage, and 92nd in scoring offense. These numbers won't blow you away like some of the elite offenses in the country, but Kent State's defense will give up points in bunches. Kent State's defense ranks 314th in field goal percentage allowed, 286th in three-point, and 258th in scoring defense.

Kent State doesn't have a home-court advantage to worry about like most programs in college basketball. They are just 5-4 at home this season and have lost two of three conference games.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State lacks a home-court advantage, but Ohio is a dreadful team on the road. Ohio is 0-5 away from home this season and failed to cover the spread in all five games. The Ohio offense matches up well against the Kent State defense, but the same can be said the other way around. Kent State ranks 150th in field goal percentage, 54th in three-point percentage, and 80th in scoring offense. Ohio ranks 156th in field goal percentage allowed, 203rd in three-point percentage allowed, and 167th in scoring defense.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick

If you had to lean a certain way on the side, Ohio's track record away from home gives some cause for concern. This might be enough reason to stay away from the Bobcats, but the mismatch between their offense and Kent State's defense tells us they can outscore the Golden Flashes in this game. The better road may be the over, as both these teams' offenses should score plenty of points. Their offenses rank better than the opposing defenses in almost every statistical category. The over has hit in half of Ohio's games and is 13-4 in Kent State's games.

Final Ohio-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Over 151.5 (-110)