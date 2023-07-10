The Edmonton Oilers are firmly in Stanley Cup contention for the next few seasons, with two of the game's greatest players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way. The Oilers were four wins away from reaching their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 two seasons ago, but were unable to overcome an elite Colorado Avalanche team that ended up winning it all.

That happened again last season, with the Oilers running into the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semifinals, who defeated them in six games and went on to win their inaugural Stanley Cup in just the franchise's sixth year of existence.

Although the West is a gauntlet featuring a plethora of deep teams who could realistically make a deep playoff run in the next few seasons, the Oilers are firmly entrenched as one of the NHL's top squads. They proved it last year, winning 50 games and finishing second in the Western Conference.

To take them over the hump and give them an even greater chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final while McDavid and Draisaitl are still in their prime, here are four names GM Ken Holland should be looking into this summer.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov would make a ton of sense in Edmonton. It's rumored that he's requested a trade out of the nation's capital, and after winning his lone ring with the Capitals in 2018, it's been tough sledding the last few seasons. He could be acquired without breaking the bank, and could either slot in at 2C with either Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane or both on his flank, or even play third-line center to make the team even deeper.

The 31-year-old left-shot center was selected in the first round by the Caps in the 2010 NHL Draft, and has played nine full seasons for the team. He's scored an impressive 551 points in 680 games, a very respectable .81 points per game average. Not only could he excel playing with the Nuge or Kane, he could also line up with either McDavid or Draisaitl, as he's an excellent playmaker.

Evgeny Kuznetsov knows what it takes to win it all, is a responsible center at both ends of the ice, and would add an entirely new element to an already dangerous forward core. Holland should absolutely be looking into the price for the smooth-skating Russian this offseason.

Alex Turcotte, Los Angeles Kings

Alex Turcutte is a very interesting player. He was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick by the LA Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, but has been unable to break into the NHL due to a seemingly endless string of injuries. But Turcotte was excellent on the US National Development Team, and could thrive as a complementary player.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If he was given a fresh start with elite players, he could become closer to the player he was projected to be when he was drafted. The Kings haven't given up on him, but he's been playing in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign, and could slot in on the middle-six for the Oilers in 2023-24. Although it's a longshot, he probably wouldn't cost too much at this point, and the potential payoff could be very encouraging.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames

Chris Tanev has consistently been one of the NHL's best defensive defenseman since he was thrown into the fire with the Vancouver Canucks on their Stanley Cup run back in 2011. Now through three seasons with the Calgary Flames, he's a right-shot D-man that the Oilers desperately need.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract at an AAV of $4.5 million, and likely wouldn't be too expensive considering that and his age. His defensive on-ice metrics have consistently been excellent, and he's also an exceptional puck-mover, with very few turnovers and a strong ability to get the puck out of his own zone.

The Oilers should be looking to acquire a top-four RD, and Tanev could complement Darnell Nurse quite nicely on the second pair. Whether or not the Flames would be open to trading Tanev to their divisional rivals is unknown, but if the price is right, Holland should be inquiring.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Erik Karlsson to the Edmonton Oilers is very unlikely. The Swedish superstar and reigning Norris Trophy winner just turned 33, and he is owed a whopping $11.5 million for the next four seasons. That's a lot of money, and the Oilers are already very strapped to the salary cap.

But would it ever be a salivating prospect to watch two of the best forwards in the game in McDavid and Draisaitl play alongside arguably the game's best offensive defenseman in Erik Karlsson. Yes, his defensive results are poor, and yes, he's likely due for a major offensive regression, but Karlsson on PP1 with the Oilers would be one of the best man advantages in recent memory. If the Sharks were willing to retain enough salary, it could work. It won't work, but it would be absolutely electric.

Overall, the Edmonton Oilers are in excellent shape for the next couple of years, with a wicked top-nine, an emerging star in Evan Bouchard on the back end and reigning Calder Trophy nominee Stuart Skinner between the pipes. Even without making any more moves, they are a Stanley Cup contender. But with a few shrewd deals, Ken Holland could turn this team into a monster.