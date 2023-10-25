The Edmonton Oilers probably couldn't have asked for a worse start to the 2023-24 NHL campaign. After shockingly losing 8-1 to the Vancouver Canucks in their opener, the Oilers have managed just one win in five subsequent games, leading to an abysmal 1-4-1 record. What's even more concerning is losing superstar Connor McDavid to injury; the league's best player is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Despite the star power, Edmonton's glaring issues at defense and between the pipes have been exposed time and again in the early going. Stuart Skinner, who was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last year, has been brutal. Jack Campbell, who signed a five-year deal before last season as the presumed starter of the future, lost the job to Skinner in 2022-23 and hasn't done much to earn it back this year.

There is too much talent on this club to not figure it out, and the Oilers should still be a top-three team in the Pacific Division. But the way things are going — Edmonton is second last place in the NHL — expectations may have to be tempered for a team that has legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations with this core.

Speaking of the core, there's one player who many expected to break out this season, and Evan Bouchard has not been disappointing offensively.

Evan Bouchard breaking out offensively

Despite his team's mighty struggles through two weeks, Bouchard has been productive offensively. Many expected he would blossom into a true No. 1 defenseman, especially quarterbacking one of the most lethal powerplays in recent memory, and that's exactly what has happened. Bouchard is tied for second in team scoring, with two goals and eight points through six games. He's also averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game while skating alongside Mattias Ekholm on the top pairing.

Ekholm's defensive prowess has allowed Bouchard to play a more offensive style of game, which suits the former No. 10 overall selection extremely well. The 23-year-old has a legitimate chance to score at over a point-per-game clip in his third full NHL season. Bouchard has never scored more than 12 goals or 43 points in a season, and although it's never a sure thing that D-men will score goals, it seems impossible that he won't shatter both totals.

He put together a three-point performance in a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, and has managed at least one point in five of the team's six games. The three point showing was his first since recording three assists against the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Locked into a spot on Edmonton's top pairing and first PP unit, Evan Bouchard is truly breaking out this season, and he seems poised to set new career highs across the board in 2023-24. Although his defensive game still needs a lot of work, and he's one of many players who could be better in his own end, he's emerged as a true No. 1 threat on the offensive side of the puck. If his overall defense can come around, he has a chance to emerge as one of the league's premier defensemen.

Do Oilers have another breakout candidate?

Although I have been trying to zero in on two players on each team that could potentially break out in 2023-24, it's incredibly hard to find another skater with breakout potential on this roster. The lack of depth in the bottom-six has been a problem for years, but it's being downright exposed in 2023.

Maybe the most shocking stat coming out of Alberta during this abysmal start is that the Oilers bottom-six has combined for zero points. Yes, you read that right. Connor Brown, who was signed this offseason and expected to play on the top line with McDavid, has zero points. Dylan Holloway, who was the team's No. 14 overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, doesn't have a point. The same goes for Ryan McLeod and Mattias Janmark, who haven't found the scoresheet at all through six contests.

We all knew the Oilers were top heavy, but this is more than concerning. The top-six, led by McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are all scoring at a point-per-game clip or better. That isn't the problem. But with a weak defensive core and unreliable goaltending this year, the lack of depth up front has undone this team in the early going.

The hope in Edmonton is that Connor McDavid will be back soon, and that the Oilers can right the ship as soon as possible. But overall, it's been a forgettable start to the year in Oil Country.