Czech hockey icon and former Edmonton Oilers forward Petr Klima died at the age of 58, the Oilers confirmed on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones,” the team wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston.”

Klima became the first player of Czech descent to defect to an American NHL team when he joined the Detroit Red Wings in 1985. He went on to appear in 786 games over 13 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.

His most memorable goal was scoring the triple-overtime winner from the clip above, in a game where he didn’t play for five straight periods and scored on his first shift. The Oilers defeated the Bruins 3-2 in Game 1 and went on to win the series in five games, giving Klima his first and only Stanley Cup triumph.

Klima finished his career with 313 goals and 260 assists in the National Hockey League. He represented the Czech Republic on a number of occasions, including the 1984 Canada Cup, where he scored two goals and an assist in five games.

His sons are also both professional ice hockey players. Twins Kelly and Kevin signed one-year contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League in 2018.

Prayers to the family and friends of Petr Klima.