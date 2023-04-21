Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft used his morning media session prior to Friday night’s Stanley Cup playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings to send a not-so-subtle message to the officials who will be calling the game. The Oilers have the best power play in the NHL, and Woodcroft would like to see those officials give his team a chance to put that power play on display.

Woodcroft makes sure to subtly — not so subtly — mention that the Oilers scored on their *one* power play in Game 2. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) April 20, 2023

The Kings were whistled for one minor penalty in the second game of the series, a 4-2 Oilers victory. The Oilers scored on their only power play opportunity when Leon Draisaitl snapped a shot home in the first period with assists going to Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

The first-round series is tied 1-1 as the two teams prepare to play Game 3 in Los Angeles. The Kings have managed 2-goal comebacks in both games, and after recording a 4-3 overtime triumph in Game 1 of the series, the Oilers tied the series with a win in Game 2.

The Kings are hoping to dictate the pace as they return home instead of being forced to play catch-up. The Oilers have been able to jump out to 2-0 leads in both games of the series.

If Los Angeles is unable to forge an early lead as they return home, it will be difficult to remain in contention against high-powered Edmonton. The Kings are depending on Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe to put enough pressure on Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to keep up with their high scoring opponents.

Jay Woodcroft would like to see the league’s best power play — 32.4 percent success during the regular season — get more of an opportunity to assert itself as the series progresses.