Leon Draisaitl is doing an exceptional job at leading the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings. With Connor McDavid not having a field series in terms of scoring goals, Draisaitl has taken it upon himself to deliver the goods on offense for the Oilers, who entered Game 4 of Sunday night’s showdown against the Kings trailing two games to one.

After getting buried in the first period by three goals from the Kings, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers had a fiery response in the second period in which he scored two of his team’s three goals to tie the game all up at 3-3. The other goal was from Evan Bouchard, which was also assisted by Draisaitl. In the process, Draisaitl has added to his collection of 3-point postseason periods. He now has six such periods, just four away from tying the franchise record set by The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, per SportsnetStats.

In addition to that, Draisaitl extended his all-time lead for most 3-point games in a player’s first 41 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Leon Draisaitl has his 14th 3-point game in his postseason career. That is the most by a player through their first 41 postseason games in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky (12) and Mario Lemieux (10) are the only other players with at least 10 such games in their first 41 career postseason contests.”

Back in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the 27-year-old Draisaitl posted 52 goals and 76 assists for 128 points.