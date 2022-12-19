By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Edmonton Oilers are finalizing a contract extension for goaltender Stuart Skinner, rewarding the 24-year-old after an outstanding start to the year during his first full season as the team’s starting netminder. Skinner has been excellent for Edmonton this season, and the organization is locking him up on a new three-year extension worth $7.8 million in total, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Friedman indicated via Twitter that Skinner would be collecting an average annual value of $2.6 million throughout his three-year contract extension with the Oilers.

Skinner has featured in 19 of the Oilers’ first 32 games, starting 18 of them. He’s surrendering 2.83 goals per game while registering a save percentage of .915. He ranks 19th among qualified goalies in save percentage, and his 567 saves on the season are good for 16th.

Skinner featured in 13 games for the Oilers last year, logging a .913 save percentage with a 2.62 GAA, serving as the third-string goalie behind Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen. Neither of them is on the roster this season, and Skinner has taken over the starting role from Jack Campbell, whom the Oilers traded for this offseason.

Campbell has started 14 games for the Oilers this year, surrendering 4.04 goals per game with a save percentage of .875, disappointing figures to say the least. Stuart Skinner, on the other hand, has provided the Oilers with the stability they thought they were acquiring in the Campbell trade, and now he’s being rewarded with a new deal to keep him with the organization through the 2025-26 season.

Despite the phenomenal play of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are top two scorers in the NHL this season, the Oilers sit in fourth in the Pacific Division at 17-14-1.