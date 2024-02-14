It is a Western Conference clash as we continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Western Conference clash as the Edmonton Oilers face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oilers come into the game sitting at 31-17-1 on the year, good for third in the Pacific Division. After winning 16 in a row, they have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Last time out, the Oilers faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Leon Draisaitl scoring the first one, giving a 2-0 lead to the Red Wings. Still, Alex DeBrincat made it a 2-1 game before the end of the period. In the second, Evan Bouchard made it 3-1, but the Red Wings would score twice to tie the game up. In the third period, the Oilers scored four times in the first 13:41 of the period. David Perron scored to make it 7-4, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second of the game, and the Oilers would win 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Blues come into the game sitting at 28-22-2 on the year, sitting fourth in the Central Division. They have won seven of their last 11 games overall. Last time out, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs opened the scoring just 5:33 into the game on a Bobby McMann goal, and then William Nylander made it 2-0 before the end of the period. The Blues would get one back in the second, but McMann would score two more times in the third, giving him the hat trick and the Maple Leafs the 4-1 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Blues Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -170

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-170

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers come into the game sitting fourth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.51 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 21 goals and 56 assists this year, good for 77 total points. Further, he has five goals and 21 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 25 goals and 37 assists, good for 62 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 32 goals on the year. Further, he has added 17 assists, good for 49 total points. He also has nine goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the goal with 14 goals and 33 assists for the year. Three of the goals and 14 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 12 goals and 35 assists.

The Oilers are third in the NHL on the power play this year, covering 25.4 percent of them this year. Further, they are 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 80.9 percent success rate this year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 24-11-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals against average and a .909 save percentage on the year. Last time out was his worst performance in nearly two months. He allowed four goals and has a .895 save percentage. It was the first time he allowed over three goals since December 14th against the Tamp Bay Lightning.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues sit 26th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 2.88 goals per contest on the season. Robert Thomas leads the way this year. He comes into the game tied for the team lead in goals while leading assists and points this year. On the season, Thomas has 18 goals and 39 assists, good for 57 points. Two other players come in tied for third in goals this year, just one behind Thomas. Jordan Kyrou comes in with 17 goals on the year, plus having 23 assists, good for 40 total points. He has two goals and nine assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchnevich comes in also having 17 goals and 23 assists, but six of his goals and three of his assists are on the power play.

Also tied for the team lead in goals is Jake Neighbours. He comes in with 18 goals on the year, but just five assists, good for only 23 points. Further, he has six goals and three assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Brayden Schenn. He has 13 goals this year, and 16 assists good for 29 total points.

The Blues are 23rd in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 16.9 percent of their power play chances this year. The Blues are 18th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 79.6 percent success rate when a man is down this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 18-14-2 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Binnington has been solid in his last six starts. He has been above .900 in save percentage in all of them while sitting above .910 in five of them. Further, he has a shut-out and has won four of the six starts overall.

Final Oilers-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Oilers have won 18 of their last 20 games. Not only have they been solid on defense, they have been scoring well. Last time out thye scored eight goals, and have scored 18 goals in their last five games. The Blues have been solid lately as well, but this will be a tough task against a high-powered offense. They struggled with that last time out, and this could be more of the same. Take the Oilers on the road in this one.

Final Oilers-Blues Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-170)