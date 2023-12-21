The Oilers look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Edmonton Oilers look to break their losing streak as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oilers enter the game sitting at 13-15-1 on the year. After winning eight in a row, they have now lost three straight. Last time out they faced the New York Islanders. The Oilers got on the board first, scoring just 1:23 into the game with a Leon Draisaitl goal, but the Islanders came back. In the second period, they scored twice on the power play and then added a short-handed goal. Ilya Sorokin would stop 30 of 31 shots, and the Islanders would win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Devils enter the game at 16-12-3 on the year but have also slowed down as of late. Last time out, they played the Flyers. The Devils struck first, scoring in the first period on a Michael McLeod goal. In the second, the Flyers tied it up, but Jesper Bratt would give the lead back to the Devils on a power play goal. Still, the Flyers tied it again in the period. No one would score in the third, and the game would go to overtime. There, the Flyers scored on an unassisted Owen Tippett goal and the Devils would fall 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oliers-Devils Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -108

New Jersey Devils: -111

Over: 6.5 (-170)

Under: 6.5 (+138)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Win

With recent struggles scoring, the Oilers have dropped to 11th in the NHL in goals per game sitting at 3.34 goals per game this year. The top goal scorer for the Oilers this year is Zach Hyman. Hyman comes in fourth on the team in points, with 18 goals and 12 assists, good for 30 points. Six of those goals and two assists have come on the power play this year. Leon Draisaitl comes in second on the team in points this year. Draisaitl comes in with 13 goals and 21 assists this year for 34 points. His goal total is second on the team, while he is fourth in assists. He has eight goals this year and eight assists on the power play this season.

The leader in total points this year is Connor McDavid. He comes in with 11 goals and 30 assists on the season for his 41 points. A lot of that has come on the power play, with three goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. He leads the team in assists this year as well while being fourth in goals. Third in goals is Evander Kane. Kane has scored 12 times this year with 10 assists. Further, the Oilers get a lot of help from the blue line. Evan Bouchard is third on the team in points, having eight goals and 24 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mattian Ekholn has four goals and seven assists this year.

The Oilers have been amazing on the power play this year. They sit fourth in the NHL in power play conversion this year, with a 27.3 percent conversion rate. They have scored 27 goals this year when man up. The Oilers are also 21st when man-down this year, sitting with a 78.3 percent success rate this year.

Calvin Pickard will be in the goal tonight for the Oilers. He is 1-2-0 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Last time out, he struggled. Against the Panthers he allowed five goals and 39 shots, taking the loss to the Florida Panthers. He has faced the Devils already this year though. In that game, he saved 25 of 26 shots and took the win.

Why The Devils Will Win

The Devils are seventh in the NHL in scoring this year, with 3.43 goals per game. Jack Hughes leads the team in goals, tied for the team lead in assists, and is the team leader in points this year. Jack Hughes has 14 goals this year and 24 assists. He has a total of 38 points this year, with four goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli come in tied for second on the team in goals this year. Bratt is second team in points, having 13 goals this year and 24 assists. Five of the goals and 13 of the assets are on the power play this year.

Toffoli comes in with 13 goals and 10 assists this year. He has four goals and four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Devils get some help on offense from the blue line. Lule Hughes comes in with four goals this year while also having 12 assists. That places him in a tie for fourth on the team in points this year. He is tied with a fellow defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton has scored five goals while adding 11 assists this year.

The Devils are the best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have converted 31.3 percent of their chances on the power play this year. The Devils have also scored 30 times when man-up this year. Still, the Devils are one of the worst on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 76.5 percent success rate on the season.

It will be Akira Schmid in the goal tonight for the Devils. He comes into the game with a 5-7-1 record while having a .312 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. While he has faced the Oilers already this month, it was not his best game. Schmid gave up three goals on 29 shots taking the loss. Still, he had shown some quality performances, such as against the Kraken when he saved 37 of 38 shots taking a win.

Final Oilers-Devils Prediction & Pick

This should be a high-scoring and quality game. The two teams both come in with solid offensive units. Still, both sets of offensive units have struggled as of late. Neither goalie in this game is amazing, so this is a chance for both teams to get back on track on the offensive side of things. With the over being so heavily juiced, that is not the best play here. Take the team that is playing a little bit better and is at home in this one.

Final Oilers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-111)