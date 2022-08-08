Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy shockingly resigned from his role on Monday after an incident during a film session. Gundy reportedly read aloud from a player’s iPad, and in doing so, accidentally uttered a “shameful” and “hurtful” word. The incident resulted in the longtime Sooners assistant resigning from his post, and has prompted responses from various players including former Sooners RB Joe Mixon. Now, fellow Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson has chimed in with a passionate response via his Twitter account.

Peterson offered his support to Gundy after he resigned from the Sooners’ program on Monday.

“I know you… Not only as Coach Gundy, but also the Man, husband, and father. I’ll always have nothing but love and respect for you!” Peterson said in part of his statement on Twitter. “The Sooner Nation won’t ever be able to replace what you bring to the table!”

Cale Gundy, who is the younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, had spent 16 years as a member of the Sooners’ coaching staff. He was also a standout and record-setting quarterback for the program in the early 1990s.

After resigning from his post at Oklahoma, Gundy released a statement in which he apologized for his actions during the team’s film session. Brett Venables later released a statement in which he indicated that Gundy had read aloud a “racially charged” word multiple times during the film session, resulting in the “painful” resignation.

Peterson, who played at Oklahoma from 2004-2006, had nothing but glowing reviews of Coach Gundy stemming from his time with the program and aired out his thoughts on social media after hearing about his resignation.