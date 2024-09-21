No. 15 Oklahoma football faces the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The battle between these two 3-0 teams is part of the new high-powered SEC schedule. In anticipation of the game, country music superstar and Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton shared a message on social media for Sooners fans.

“Sooner Nation, it's Blake Shelton here. I am in town (Norman, Oklahoma) for College GameDay and I'm about to step out there and make my pick for the O-U Sooners. Go Sooners!”

The highly anticipated matchup features two incredible quarterbacks. For Oklahoma football, the dynamic Jackson Arnold can run and throw. The dual-threat signal-caller leads the Sooners with 159 rushing yards and has also passed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns.

QB Nico Iamaleava, a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, leads the Volunteers. He's already passed for 698 yards and six touchdowns, plus another 102 yards on the ground and a score. Tennessee has outscored their three opponents 191 to 13.

Breaking down the matchups for Oklahoma football

The Volunteers' offense creates many challenges for opposing defenses. It's a no-huddle hybrid that always adjusts on the fly. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his view on the Pat McAfee Show and the obstacles Oklahoma football would face when playing against Tennesse's offense.

“I also think that the style of play that Tennessee has – it takes a little different type of approach because you're not going to be able to play your normal pace of play because they're going to go fast,” Saban said. “You're going to have to make quick decisions, your players are going to have to get lined up quick, and then they're going to try to slow you down, clap, don't snap the ball, see what you're in, take advantage of what you're in.

“You need to be able to kill some things on defense to change your defense so they don't always know exactly what you're in. You got to be prepared not to be able to put a sub-package in on third down because they may go fast on third down.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, an alumnus of Oklahoma football, is the architect of the Volunteers' up-tempo offense. When asked about returning to Oklahoma as a coach where he spent so many years as a player and coach, Heupel shared a tongue-in-cheek joke.

“It should be a great crowd. It's a passionate fan base. I'm expecting them to be extremely quiet for us out of respect for me and our program too.”

Arnold and Iamaleava will take the field Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC & ESPN+.