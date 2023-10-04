The game of the week this week in college football features one of the best rivalries and traditions in all of college sports. Oklahoma football and Texas football will meet in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, and ESPN'S College GameDay will be live from the Texas State Fair for the game. Both teams are coming into this one undefeated as Texas and Oklahoma are 5-0, and the Sooners come into this one ranked #12, while the Longhorns are ranked #3. The spread currently favors Texas by 6.5, but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt thinks that the Longhorns could win by a lot more than that.

“Texas is a team that beat Oklahoma 49-0 last year,” Klatt said recently on The Joel Klatt Show. “Handed it to ’em. I understand Dillon Gabriel wasn’t on the field, but he doesn’t makeup 49 points and the version of Texas that you’re about to see in the Cotton Bowl is better than what you saw last year.”

Last year's version of the Red River Rivalry was an absolute beatdown by Texas. The Longhorns never gave the Sooners any chance in that one, but this does look like a much different Oklahoma football team so far this year. Last year's team only won six regular season games, and they are already up to five this year. It would be shocking to see Texas blow Oklahoma out again this year, but most people are still expecting the Longhorns to win this one.

The game gets going on Saturday at noon ET from Cotton Bowl Stadium, and it is sure to be a great way to kick off the week six college football slate.