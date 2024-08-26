Monday was a big day for former Oklahoma football wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, and his old quarterback, Kyler Murray took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate his old teammate.

Kyler Murray is already locked in to a lucrative long-term deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and he was happy to see Lamb have the same thing happen for him with the Cowboys. The two found success at Oklahoma football, as Murray's 2018 season propelled him to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, when he was throwing to Lamb, who recorded 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns that season, according to Sports Reference. Marquise Brown, another Oklahoma teammate from the 2018 season who was drafted in the same class as Murray, chimed in as well.

Marquise Brown is currently on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and has not achieved the same security when it comes to a contract as the other two. Brown did reunite with Murray with the Cardinals as well. Still, he is a talented receiver, and it shows how much talent was on that 2018 Oklahoma football roster.

A lot has changed for Oklahoma football since CeeDee Lamb's playing days

Back in 2018, Oklahoma had Lamb, Murray and Brown on offense, and was in the second season of Lincoln Riley's tenure as head coach after Bob Stoops' retirement. Now, Brent Venables is the head coach after Lincoln Riley's move to USC a few years ago. However, that is not the biggest difference.

Oklahoma is gearing up for its first season in the SEC, leaving the Big 12 conference that the program was in for so long. It will be interesting to see how the Sooners fare. It will be a step up in competition, but that is what the program desired when making the move alongside Texas.