Oklahoma football used last Saturday's game against Maine as a chance to regain their confidence and work out some of their offensive issues. Trouncing an FCS opponent at home is far different than defeating an SEC squad on the road, though. Quarterback Jackson Arnold is hoping to build off his strong Week 10 outing in the Sooners' upcoming game versus Missouri. That goal should be much more attainable after Thursday's injury news.

Wide receivers Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq are trending toward their respective long-awaited returns. They are both probable to play in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. The offense has been sorely undermanned almost the entire season, so these impactful upperclassmen could give Oklahoma a big boost. And the timing could not be better for Brent Venables.

Although the third-year head coach is reportedly not in danger of being relieved of his duties this season, the pressure is mounting. The Sooners' transition from the Lincoln Riley era was bound to include some turbulence, but after almost three full years under the new regime, a true breakthrough is expected.

Can Oklahoma football salvage the campaign?

Oklahoma handpicked Arnold as the future of the program, but the overall results have been disappointing in 2024. The former five-star recruit is showing signs of growth, even with a limited crop of pass-catchers and poor offensive line. Theoretically, he should only get better now that two of the team's top receivers are expected to return to action.

Deion Burks, a Purdue transfer who recorded 47 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, has been sidelined for the last five weeks with a soft issue injury. Jalil Farooq suffered a broken foot in the season opener and has not played since after totaling 694 receiving yards last year. Nic Anderson is still out with a quadriceps injury, but these two wideouts could leave Oklahoma football fans with something positive to reflect on during the offseason.

Following its trip to Columbia, Venables' squad finishes the year with games against No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU. If the healthier Sooners could somehow find its footing in the SEC and squeak out a win in the next three weeks, they should avoid a complete embarrassment. A 6-6 record would make them bowl eligible and allow the team a chance to earn a postseason consolation prize.

Most importantly, though, such an ending to the season can help Jackson Arnold and the rest of this offense become more comfortable going forward.