Patrick Mahomes has company in Big 12 history as Spencer Sanders goes bananas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on fire in Stillwater, as they kick off their season with a home game against the Central Michigan Chippewas who have looked nothing more than a punching bag for Spencer Sanders and company. The first half of the game ended with Oklahoma State football firmly on top with a 29-point lead, and they have Spencer Sanders to thank largely for it.

Sanders picked up where he left off last season, as he had already collected 300 passing yards to go with multiple touchdowns in just one half of play against the Chippewas. He was soo good in the first two periods that he managed to join an exclusive club that has former Texas Tech Red Raiders star quarterback and now Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is the second player in Big 12 history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a half. He joins Patrick Mahomes, who accomplished the feat in 2016.”

Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys are looking to make it to the College Football Playoff in 2022 following a 2021 campaign in which they squandered a chance to likely reach the final four with a debilitating loss to the unranked Iowa State Cyclones on the road. They also lost to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they were able to recover a bit from that when Spencer Strider led them to a 37-35 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.