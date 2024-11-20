ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Shriners Children's Classic as Oklahoma State faces FAU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-FAU prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State enters the game sitting at 3-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over Green Bay before wins over St. Thomas and Southern Illinois. Still, it was a tight same with Southern Illinois as Oklahoma State held on 85-78. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic is sitting at 3-2 on the year. they opened up with two wins before losing to UCF and the College of Charleston. Last time out, they would face Liberty, and come away with a 77-74 victory.

These two schools have faced twice in their school histories. The first meeting was in 1998, when FAU beat Oklahoma State 83-81 on the road. They also met in 2006, and Oklahoma State took the 95-50 win over FAU at home.

Here are the Oklahoma State-FAU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-FAU Odds

Oklahoma State: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -128

FAU: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. FAU

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State comes in ranked 88th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 119th on the offensive end of the court, but sit 75th on the defensive end. Oklahoma State has scored well this year, sitting 49th in the nation in points per game. They are also 71st in the nation in three points percentage this year. Further, they are 16th in adjusted temp this year.

Abou Ousmane has led the way for Oklahoma State. He is scoring 17 points per game this year while adding six rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Marchelus Avery. He is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding four rebounds per game, plus 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Robert Jennings II is scoring 6.3 points per game, while adding three rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Bryce Thompson. He is scoring 14.3 points per game this year, with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists this year. He also has an assist per game. Further, he is shooting 63.6 percent from three this year. Brandon Newman has been great this year as well. He is scoring 8,7 points per game while adding three rebounds, one assist, and 1.3 steals per game. Further, he is shooting 55.6 percent from three this year. Finally, Khalil Brantley is scoring 6.6 points per game, while adding 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this year.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU comes in ranked 81st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 40th on the offensive end of the court, but sit 165th on the defensive end. FAU also plays with one of the fastest tempos in the nation, sitting 39th in tempo this year. FAU is fifth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting eighth in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also fifth in the nation in three-point percentage.

Kaleb Glenn has led the way this year. He is scoring 16.6 points per game this year while adding 4.2 rebounds per game, and a steal. He is also shooting 47.6 percent from three this year. He is joined in the front court by Matas Vokietaitis. Vokietaitis is scoring 10.6 points per game this year, while also adding 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Baba Miller leads the way on the boards this year. He is scoring 9.8 points per game, but adding 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, two steals, and a block per game.

In the backcourt, Niccolo Moretti leads the way. He has 12.8 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Further, he leads the team with five assists per game this year. Leland Walker has also been solid. He is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Ken Evans Jr. has 11.6 points per game this year, while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this year.

Final Oklahoma State-FAU Prediction & Pick

These are two of the fastest-playing teams in the nation. Oklahoma State is scoring 84.7 points per game this year while FAU is scoring 96 points per game this year. Both teams have also struggled on defense. Florida Atlantic is giving up 89.3 points per game this year. Oklahoma State is giving up 75 points per game while also 334th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. The over has hit in two of three games for Oklahoma State, while it has hit in every game this year for FAU. There will be plenty of points in this one, so take the over.

Final Oklahoma State-FAU Prediction & Pick: Over 162.5 (-110)