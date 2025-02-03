ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Houston looks to rebound from their first conference loss as they face Oklahoma State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Houston prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State comes into the game at 11-10 on the year, and 3-7 in conference play. That places them in 13th place in the Big 12. After starting the year 8-3, there have been some struggles since. They have won just three games since then, and have not won back-to-back games. In their last game, Oklahoma State faced Utah for the second time this year. After losing the first game of the year to Utah, Oklahoma State would take the lead at the start of the game, and never give it up. They would go on to win the game 81-72.

Meanwhile, Houston is 17-4 while going 9-1 in Big 12 play, sitting on top of the conference. They would open up the year with a win before falling to Auburn. After two more wins, they lost to Alabama and then would lose two games later to San Diego State. After that, they would win 13 straight games, including a Houston win over Kansas. Last time out, they faced Texas Tech. Texas Tech would have a four-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Houston would come back and take the lead in the second half. Texas Tech would tie the game late to force overtime. There, Texas Tech would win the game 82-81.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Houston Odds

Oklahoma State: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2400

Houston: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is ranked 111th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 169th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 103rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oklahoma State has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 176th in the nation in points per game while sitting 215th in shooting efficiency. Further, they get to the line well, sitting tenth in the nation in made free throws per game this year.

Marchelus Avery leads the way for Oklahoma State. He comes in with 12.7 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is joined in the front court by Abou Ousmane. Ousmane leads the team with six rebounds per game while also having 11.8 points, one steal, and one block per game.

In the backcourt, Bryce Thompson leads the way. He comes in with 11.8 points per game this year while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year. He is joined by Arturo Dean, who leads the team in assists and steals. Dean comes in with three assists and two steals per game to go with his 6.5 points per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked third in KenPom's rankings this year. They are eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting second in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston is number one in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are fourth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They limit opponent shots very well, sitting eighth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

LJ Cryer leads the way this year for Houston. He comes into the game with 14.1 points per game, while also adding 1.9 rebounds and two assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding three rebounds, one assist, and 1.3 steals per game this year. Finally, Milos Uzan leads the team in assists. He has 4.8 assists per game with 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 11.3 points per game while adding 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick

Not only is the Houston defense dominant and facing a below-average offense in Oklahoma State, they will be able to take advantage of a bad Oklahoma State defense. Houston is 99th in the nation in points per game while sitting 91st in shooting efficiency. Oklahoma State is 239th in opponent the nation in points per game while sitting 343rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Houston is seventh in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 57th in defensive rebounding percentage. Oklahoma State is 59th in defensive rebounding percentage but 120th on the offensive side. Finally, Oklahoma State is 306th in the nation in turnovers per game while Houston is third. Take Houston to win big here.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -22.5 (-110)