The Oklahoma Sooners come into this road matchup against the Baylor Bears off back-to-back wins in this Tuesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oklahoma-Baylor prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oklahoma (18-6) is currently ranked 25th in the country after squeaking by Oklahoma State with a 62-66 victory. In that victory, it was only forward Jalon Moore who scored in double figures meanwhile, the rest of the Sooners were held in check for the majority of the night. However, Oklahoma was efficient shooting 45.7% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range. In this upcoming matchup against No. 12 Baylor Bears the Oklahoma Sooners hope to continue their winning ways in this Tuesday night road matchup.

Baylor (17-6) is coming off a closely contested 61-64 loss to No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. It was the combination of Yves Missi and Ja'Kobe Walter who combined for 38 of the Baylor Bears' 61 points but it ultimately wasn't enough in the end. After being down six points at the half, Baylor battled back only to lose on the last possession of the game. Baylor heads back home after their road trip to Kansas to welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to town for a marquee matchup on Tuesday night.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Baylor Odds

Oklahoma: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Baylor: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, especially on their home court in Waco. But don't count out the Oklahoma City Sooners in this Big 12 showdown on Tuesday night. As 6.5-point underdogs, the Sooners have a golden opportunity to upset the apple cart and cover the spread.

The Sooners are finding their offensive rhythm. In recent games, they've shown an ability to put up points consistently, driven by a well-balanced attack. Their perimeter shooting has improved, opening up driving lanes and getting their bigs involved down low.

Defensively, Oklahoma City has the length and athleticism to disrupt Baylor's high-powered offense. They've got scrappy guards who can pressure the ball and forwards capable of challenging shots on the interior. If they can force the Bears into contested looks, they'll limit scoring opportunities.

Moreover, the Sooners have a chip on their shoulder. They relish the underdog role and play with a fearless energy that can be infectious. Don't be surprised if they come out swinging, determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming top-25 clash, the Baylor Bears are set to host the Oklahoma Sooners in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at Foster Pavilion. With Baylor ranked No. 12 and Oklahoma at No. 25, the stakes are high for both teams. The Bears are favored to cover the -6.5 spread against the Sooners have a great chance and covering the spread while on their home court.

Baylor's offensive prowess is noteworthy. The Bears boast a dynamic scorer in Ja'Kobe Walter, who averages 15.2 points per game, supported by RayJ Dennis with an impressive 6.4 assists per game. This offensive depth, combined with Yves Missi's defensive presence, averaging 1.6 blocks per game, gives Baylor a well-rounded team capable of controlling both ends of the court.

On the other hand, the Sooners have shown vulnerability, especially in their recent performance against BYU, where despite securing an 82-66 victory, they exhibited weaknesses that Baylor can exploit. Oklahoma's reliance on standout performances from Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan indicates a potential vulnerability if Baylor's defense can neutralize these threats.

Moreover, Baylor's home advantage at Foster Pavilion cannot be underestimated. Playing in front of a home crowd provides an additional boost, potentially influencing the game's outcome. The Bears' ability to leverage this advantage will be crucial in covering the spread.

Final Oklahoma-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Baylor is accustomed to high-stakes games. This seasoned team isn't easily rattled, and they know how to close out victories. As the game progresses, look for the Bears to wear down the Sooners and capitalize on any mental mistakes. This win shouldn't just come easy, Baylor should run away with it and easily cover the spread just like they have done at home in seven of their 12 home games whereas the Oklahoma Sooners have struggled to get it done on the road and in this Tuesday night matchup it should be no different.

Final Oklahoma-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -6.5 (-105), Under 143.5 (-110)