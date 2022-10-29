Ole Miss football: 3 reasons Rebels will win SEC West over Alabama, LSU

For the first time since 2014, Ole Miss football currently sits at 7-1. With Texas A&M looming on the schedule, before a bye week presents some respite ahead of a showdown with #6 Alabama, in a game that will likely decide the SEC West, let’s take a look at the Rebels’ resume, and why they might find themselves in Atlanta for the SEC Championship for the first time.

Here’s three reasons Ole Miss will win the SEC West over LSU and Alabama.

3. The run game

Easily the most impressive part of the Ole Miss offense to date has been the run game. Coming into the year it was expected that Zach Evans would split time with SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV, but that has not been the case. It has been true freshman Quinshon Judkins who has not only split time with Evans but picked up the lion’s share of carries the past few weeks as Evans has been dealing with minor injuries.

It’s easily one of the best rushing attacks in the entire country, as the Ole Miss football duo of Evans and Judkins has been nearly unstoppable by any and all opponents to date. Even in their 45-20 loss away at LSU, the rushing attack still looked full of life for large portions of the game. If they can keep ahead of schedule on first and second down with the run game, it makes like so much easier for the passing game, which has had ups and downs but has generally shown improvement all year.

2. Schedule

Ole Miss lucked out this year, not playing Alabama until November for the first time in decades. Not only that, but they get the Tide at home after a bye week. This week they have Texas A&M on the road, sure, but this is an Aggies squad that is incredibly vulnerable, to say the least. It’s expected that true freshman Conner Weigman will make his first start against the Rebels, which may actually be an improvement over Haynes King for A&M.

Should the Rebels shock Alabama in a few weeks, they then have to take on an Arkansas team with one of the worst defenses in the entire country, followed by an Egg Bowl matchup with Mississippi State, who will be walking into that game with another loss to Georgia in all likelihood.

Everything is set up nice for Ole Miss football to make the conference championship game for the first time if they’re able to beat Alabama, but all roads, as every year, begin and end in Tuscaloosa.

1. Coaching

When Lane Kiffin was hired in 2020, many thought he’d jump ship at the first possible opportunity. That didn’t happen. Many thought he’d fail to build a program that could compete in the SEC. That certainly didn’t happen. Many thought he’d be unable to build a well coached team on both sides of the ball. That didn’t happen either.

The defense has had its inconsistencies, sure. The offense has struggled to put four good quarters together. That’s also true. But what cannot be denied is that both units play for their head coach, and get results. It’s not always pretty, but it works. Lane Kiffin may always have one eye on the transfer portal and recruiting, but when those players get to Oxford, they’re coached up well, and turned into a fantastic unit.

This may just be the greatest era of Ole Miss football since the days of Johnny Vaught and Archie Manning. Soak it all in Rebel fans.