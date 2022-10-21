The Ole Miss football team and the LSU football team are preparing for a tussle in Tiger Stadium. The Rebels and the Tigers meet in Week 8 of the SEC football season. Let’s make some Ole Miss football predictions before this familiar Southern slugfest.

*Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Ole Miss Football Predictions For SEC Game Vs LSU Football

4. Ole Miss will commit two turnovers

There are a few times each game when Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will make a particularly bad play. Dart is terrifically talented, and he certainly did a good job of leading Ole Miss last week in a high-scoring win over Auburn. However, he is just a sophomore and is still learning how to play the position. He is growing into his role and absorbing a lot of information on how to play football’s most important position in the SEC, where the speed and physicality of the sport are greater than what he faced in the Pac-12 last year at USC. Dart will make a few mistakes in a game which figures to be close and complicated in Baton Rouge.

3. Ole Miss will allow under 350 yards to LSU

The Ole Miss defense did not play very well against Auburn. The Tigers were able to score over 30 points and keep that game competitive into the fourth quarter, which is an outcome the Rebels had hoped to avoid precisely because they wanted to give their backups some snaps and rest their starters to a slight degree in advance of this showdown against LSU. One of the big questions emerging from the Auburn game is this: Did Ole Miss look ahead a little to LSU, knowing how weak Auburn was, or does that performance show that the Ole Miss defense is simply weaker than we previously thought it was?

Remember: Ole Miss won the game against Kentucky with multiple defensive stands. The Ole Miss defense also excelled against Georgia Tech earlier in the season. The thought here is that the Ole Miss defense was looking ahead to LSU when it snoozed against Auburn. That defense will be a lot better against LSU this week.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had a really good game against Florida this past week. Daniels is trying to become the supreme offensive threat LSU hoped he would be when he transferred from Arizona State to join the Bayou Bengals. Daniels’ evolution has been slow, however, and if Ole Miss plays well on defense, it should be able to contain Daniels.

2. Ole Miss will score 34 points

The Rebels will make some mistakes, as we noted above when talking about quarterback Jaxson Dart, but they have weapons and playmakers, and Lane Kiffin will figure out ways to score. It’s not as though LSU’s defense is special. LSU has given up 30 or more points to Tennessee and Florida and has not shown it can smother a talented dual-threat quarterback, which is what Dart is. The Rebels will land their share of punches in this game.

1. Ole Miss Rebels will beat LSU Tigers in SEC West battle

Ole Miss is a flawed team, and to be sure, the Rebels are only now beginning to walk into the tough part of their schedule. They haven’t faced overwhelmingly difficult opposition through seven weeks. Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Mississippi State are still left on the slate. However, LSU is an even more flawed team than Ole Miss. Dart and Jayden Daniels are both transfers from Pac-12 programs: Dart from USC, Daniels from Arizona State. Dart, under Lane Kiffin, has a higher ceiling than Daniels does under Brian Kelly. Ole Miss 34, LSU 27.