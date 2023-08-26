Ole Miss football might have found its next star quarterback. Four-star signal-caller Trever Jackson committed to the Rebels on Saturday, giving coach Lane Kiffin a major win on the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Jackson, a rising senior at Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, chose Ole Miss over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, UCLA, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Maryland, among others. He visited Oxford in late July, pointing to budding relationships with Kiffin and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. as a major reason he quickly pledged to the Rebels.

“I came back, sat down, looked over my options and made the best choice for me,” Jackson told Chad Simmons of On3. “Ole Miss is that with my skill set and the offense they run. With Coach Kiffin and Coach Weis, the offense is a perfect fit for me. I love what they do and they have a great background with quarterbacks.”

A single-season starter at Jones, Jackson exploded onto the Florida high school football scene last fall, throwing for 1,553 yards and 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 59% of his throws. The 6'3, 185-pounder flashed even brighter on the camp circuit during spring and early summer, including at the prestigious Elite 11 competition, showing off a strong arm, solid mobility and burgeoning pocket presence.

It's not just Kiffin's reputation as a quarterback guru and Ole Miss' ultra-modern offensive scheme that attracted Jackson to Oxford. He's impressed with the school's academics and sense of community, too.

“One reason is that offense, it is explosive,” Jackson said of choosing the Rebels.. “But it’s the academics, too. Ole Miss offers great support, and they make it easy to manage academics and football. They have a great culture and vibe around the team, and Ole Miss has a great community. There is no pro team, so Ole Miss is like that team, and they have great fans and support.”