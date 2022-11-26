Lane Kiffin is a petty, petty man, and Ole Miss football fans love him for it. The head coach will not miss an opportunity to roast or dunk on someone who he feels has wronged him. So when a reporter announced that Kiffin was moving to Auburn without his knowledge, the head coach slammed him on Twitter.

Apparently, though, the Ole Miss football head coach is not done dunking on the reporter. After reports of Hugh Freeze emerging as the lead candidate for Auburn spread, Lane Kiffin came back to the reporter’s tweet again. Kiffin made some snide remarks about the reporter’s sources.

It takes a special kind of petty to go back to a five-day old tweet that you weren’t even tagged in just to roast the original poster. Then again, Lane Kiffin is that kind of guy.

Since the Auburn reports came out, Lane Kiffin has reiterated multiple times his loyalty to Ohio State’s football program. The head coach has done this both on Twitter and privately to his players. Additionally, it’s been reported that Kiffin’s family prefers to stay in Oxford, making any move unlikely right now.

The recent reports coming from Auburn also indicate that they’re moving away from the Ole Miss football coach. The Tigers are reportedly now interested in Hugh Freeze, Liberty’s head coach.

Ole Miss is currently preparing for a titanic battle against their long-time football rivals Mississippi State. Both teams sport identical records heading into this matchup. With pride on the line, who will come out on top?