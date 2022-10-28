The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.

Speaking about the defense of the Aggies last Wednesday, Kiffin was not able to keep himself from taking a dig at Texas A&M in almost the same way Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban did several weeks ago over the school’s recruitment tactics.

Via Joe Morgan of Fox News:

“D.J. really turned our defense around here and played pretty good,” Kiffin said, according to On3 Sports. “Especially the second half of last year. We tried to keep him. He did a great job with the players. We got outbid, which is kind of a common theme with that program. And he’s doing a really good job there.”

Lane Kiffin was talking about Aggies defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who was signed by Texas A&M to a three-year contract after a stint with Ole Miss football.

All the talk will have to be done on the field this Saturday, though, with Ole Miss football looking to bounce back from a loss and the Aggies eyeing to stop a three-game losing skid.