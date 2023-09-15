Allegations have been surfacing regarding how Coach Lane Kiffin runs his Ole Miss football team. The Rebels are getting blasted and taken to court by their former player, DeSanto Rollins. He claims that the team booted him after not being able to perform and be present at practices. A lot of the reasons were because of the team's inability to deal with Kiffin's mental health conundrum. However, the Rebels and its administration said there were no reports of a case in their latest statement, via Heather Dinich of ESPN.

“We have not received a lawsuit,” Ole Miss football's school spokesman wrote. They also added that a lot of DeSanto Rollins' allegations against Lane Kiffin are not true, “DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.”

The statement from Rollins claimed otherwise. Apparently, he is suing the Ole Miss football team for $10 million in compensatory damages. He is also expecting another $30 million in punitive damages. These were all due to the different concussions and injuries that he got with the squad. More than that, he also experienced depression and loss of sleep due to the program.

Kiffin still has not commented on the issue. This is because the Ole Miss football squad is in the middle of its season. They will go up against the Georgia Tech football team as they hope to improve to a three-win record.