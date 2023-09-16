The 17th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels could be in tough when they host Georgia Tech Saturday night as a result of injuries to two of their best players. Tre Harris, the team's leading receiver, will not play in the game. Running back Quinshon Judkins has had injury issues in practice this week and is listed as doubtful.

Harris has been the Rebels' best offensive player through the first two games of the season. He has been a big-play specialist, having caught 8 passes for 188 yards and an eye-catching 5 touchdowns. He was very impressive last week's 37-20 road victory over Tulane when he delivered an impressive 31-yard TD reception.

Much has been expected of Judkins this season, but he is off to a struggling start after rushing tor 48 yards against Tulane. While he has scored 3 touchdowns to this point in the season, he is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Judkins had an excellent freshman season, rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns.

If the running game is not productive for the Rebels, there will be significant pressure on quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has completed 35 of 50 passes for 601 yards to this point in the season. The most impressive aspect of his play has been his 6-1 touchdown to interception ratio. If he can continue to throw scoring passes while avoiding interceptions, Ole Miss has a chance to be a dangerous offensive team this season.

Jordan Watkins should be the team's primary receiver since Tre Harris is not going to be in the lineup. Watkins has caught 11 passes for 171 yards but he has not gotten into the end zone yet. Fellow wideout Dayton Wade has caught 8 passes for 129 yards.