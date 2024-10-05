The Ole Miss Rebels suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday at the hands of a plucky Kentucky Wildcats team that was up for the task of stunning a top ten opponent on the road. Now ranked outside of the top ten, Ole Miss is required to go on the road and get their season back on track. However, as the Rebels head into Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, they'll be doing so without one of their best defensive players.

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports:

“Ole Miss will be without star EDGE Princely Umanmielen vs. South Carolina tomorrow due to an injury he suffered last week vs. Kentucky.”

After transferring to Ole Miss following four seasons with the Florida Gators, Princely Umanmielen has made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Oxford. Umanmielen leads the Rebels with 3.5 sacks, while also adding 13 total tackles and 6 tackles for loss.

Following the loss to Kentucky, Umanmielen took to X to voice his dissatisfaction in the manner with which he was injured.

On the opposite side of the ball, Ole Miss will benefit from the presence of Tre Harris, who leads the nation in receiving yards.

“Ole Miss star WR Tre Harris is not on the SEC injury report, which means he's clear for the South Carolina game,” tweets ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He'd been questionable and then probable before disappearing from the report.”

In a later tweet, Thamel noted that Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr., who is second in the SEC in rushing yards, will be game-time decision against the Gamecocks. He's expected to warm-up ahead of the game and see if he can give it a go with a bad ankle.